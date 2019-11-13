Three Reasons to Visit Tibet in Winter

Some say that one of the places you must visit at least once in your life is the Tibet Autonomous Region. The place fascinates tourists with its nature, mysterious culture and exotic charms. Although summer is the preferred season for trips to Tibet, winter is also a good option.

During the snow season, Tibet offers a number of discounts - from hotels and restaurants, to travel packages, tickets and transportation. From October 15 to March 15, some of the famous landmarks such as Potala Palace in Lhasa, for example, are free to visitors, with airlines and hotels offering over 50% off.

Another advantage of winter in Tibet, in addition to lower costs, is the smaller crowds of tourists. This will allow you to safely stroll the streets of Lhasa and observe the ceremonies at the Jokhang Temple.

Most people think the winter in Tibet is colder because of the higher altitude. But the weather is not so scary there. In Lhasa, for example, during the night, temperatures can drop to minus five degrees Celsius, but with the bright sun during the day, they rise to about 10 degrees. Some even say that winter in Tibet is warmer than in Beijing. In addition, the blazing sun of the clear blue sky is a guarantee that you will return with beautiful photos back home.

One of the few inconveniences of winter trips in Tibet is that some landmarks close when there is a lot of snow.