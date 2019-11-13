Pork’s Price Has Risen to a Record High

The pork’s price in Bulgaria is the highest since 10 years. Only in September, its price jumped by about 45%, which places the country fourth in the European Union in price.

Manufacturers and processors largely attribute this increase to the African Swine Fever that has affected the country.

From the beginning of the year to October, the price of pork in the country has increased by over 21%. Data show that the pork in Bulgaria is more expensive by 8% compared to stores in other EU countries.