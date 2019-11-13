New Eco-Tax Puts an End to the Cheap Airline Tickets in Europe

A new climate tax, which is being introduced in many European countries and is likely to become mandatory for EU countries, is on the way to significantly increase the cost of airline tickets, especially those sold by the so-called low cost airlines.

Similar steps will force many tourists to seek alternative ways of transport, analyzers estimate. The environmental tax will commence in April 2020 in Germany. According to the preliminary data, the new eco-tax will increase the cost of the lines in Europe by at least 15%.

The money which will be collected from the new taxes will be allocated to the rail transport.