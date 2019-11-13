Venice Is Underwater, there Are Casualties

Water levels in Venice rose to 183 centimeters and more than 80% of the city is flooded, TASS reported, citing ANSA. City officials are ready to declare a state of emergency.

San Marco Square is flooded - the water there is over 1 meter. The famous Basilica was also flooded.

Higher water levels - 190 cm - were recorded only in 1966, when floods occurred in other Italian cities, including Florence. This time we are experiencing a real disaster and there will be damages, said Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro. City residents and tourists are advised not to go out if they can.

There are already two victims of the floods in Venice, Italian TV Sky 24 reported.

At least one person was killed by a power surge in his flooded house.

Today, the water level is estimated to rise to 160 centimeters, after yesterday it was 187 centimeters, and then began to decline.