Borissov: Next Year Bulgaria Will Be able to Deliver Liquefied Gas from the US, Asia and Africa

"Next year, by this time, Bulgaria will be able to supply liquefied natural gas from the US, Qatar, Cyprus, Egypt, Azerbaijan." The start was given in May this year by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the Greek Prime Minister / 2015-2019 / Alexis Tsipras.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that the implementation of the gas infrastructure will achieve real diversification of gas supplies. "Next year we will be able to tell the Bulgarians - you have no dependency and you can have gas from anywhere," the Prime Minister further explained. He specified that the Balkan gas hub and the gas exchanges being made will provide cheaper gas as there will be competition.

"Bulgaria and Greece must thus allocate resources and opportunities for them to use the Black Sea and the Danube, and we - the Aegean Sea," stressed Prime Minister Borissov. He stressed that the Bulgaria-Greece gas connection connects us directly with Alexandroupoli and will discuss the possibilities of building a road between Alexandroupoli and Dimitrovgrad to connect the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea. "Greece will have the Black Sea, we will have the Aegean Sea without war, but on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation, "the Prime Minister said.