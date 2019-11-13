Facebook Bug Secretly Begins to Use Your Phone's Camera as You Scroll through Your Feed (VIDEO)

Users have discovered an unusual glitch in the Facebook app for iPhones. It turns out that when using the social network, there are situations in which the application begins to use the camera of the phone without the user's knowledge, The Verge reported.

Videos showing how this glitch works have been released to social networks, bTV reports.

Another user, Web Designer Joshua Maddux, also shared a video showing his camera actively working in the background as he scrolls through his feed.

He said he discovered the same bug on five different iPhones, all running iOS 13.2.2.

“We recently discovered our iOS app incorrectly launched in landscape. In fixing that last week in v246 we inadvertently introduced a bug where the app partially navigates to the camera screen when a photo is tapped,” Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen tweeted. “We have no evidence of photos/videos uploaded due to this.”, TNW reported.