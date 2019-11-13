Zaharieva's Official Visit to Namibia Has Begun

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva arrived at the Josea Kutako Airport in Windhoek. She will be on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Namibia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Zaharieva will meet with the country's president, Hage Geingob, with cabinet ministers and citizens who have completed higher education in Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry said.

Bulgaria's first diplomat will meet with his colleague Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for the fourth time. The two ministers spoke in Montreal, Canada, in September 2018, during the First Women's Foreign Ministers' Meeting, then at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, and at the European Union meeting - African Union in Brussels in January this year.

Zaharieva is expected to discuss activating business contacts with Namibia, as well as resuming the training of Namibian students in Bulgaria.

For the first 6 months of 2019, mutual trade includes only Bulgarian exports, amounting to $ 84.3 million - mainly batteries, copper ores and organic products.