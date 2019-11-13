Bulgarian Foreign Ministry with a Statement on the Recent Developments in Gaza and Southern and Central Israel

November 13, 2019
The intense rocket fire from Gaza against southern and central Israel on November 12th morning in response to the killing of an Islamic Jihad commander represents a dangerous escalation in an already tense regional situation.

We denounce the firing of rockets against populated areas and targeting of civilians. These acts are totally unacceptable and must stop immediately. Urgent de-escalation is crucial to put an end to the continuing cycles of violence and avoid catastrophic consequences, the Foreign Ministry said.

