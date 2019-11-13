Lithuania Is the Country with the Highest Alcohol Consumption
Lithuania is the country with the highest alcohol consumption per capita, Lithuanians drink an average of 12.3 liters of alcohol a year, according to statistics from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), quoted by RIA Novosti.
Austria (11.8 liters) and France (11.7 liters) ranked on the second and third place. The Czech Republic (11.6) and Luxembourg (11.3 l) are also in the top five.
Latvia and Ireland share the sixth place with 11.2 liters. Russia is seventh with 11.1 liters.
Eighth is Germany (10.8 liters), ninth is Portugal (10.7 liters), and in tenth place is Poland with 10.6 liters.
Indonesia (0.3L), Turkey (1.4L) and Israel with 2.6L are at the bottom of the ranking.
