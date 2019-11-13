NIMH: Mostly Cloudy with Showers in some Places - Mainly in the Southwestern Part of the Country
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 13, 2019, Wednesday // 11:06| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
It will be mostly cloudy today. Rain is mainly expected in the southwestern part of the country. Light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will range between 16C and 21C, reaching 23-24C in places in northeastern Bulgaria. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will continue to decrease.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
- » New Eco-Tax Puts an End to the Cheap Airline Tickets in Europe
- » Venice Is Underwater, there Are Casualties
- » Study: Hurricanes Are Three Times more than 100 Years ago
- » NIMH: Foggy in the Morning, Mostly Sunny in the Afternoon
- » A 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in France - there Are Injured
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Brief Rain