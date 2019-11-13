NIMH: Mostly Cloudy with Showers in some Places - Mainly in the Southwestern Part of the Country

It will be mostly cloudy today. Rain is mainly expected in the southwestern part of the country. Light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will range between 16C and 21C, reaching 23-24C in places in northeastern Bulgaria. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will continue to decrease.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

