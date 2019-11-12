German Police Officers Detained Three People on Suspicion of a Bomb Attack

Crime | November 12, 2019, Tuesday // 17:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: German Police Officers Detained Three People on Suspicion of a Bomb Attack www.pixabay.com

German police officers in Offenbach detained three people on suspicion of a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State, BNT reported.

The conspirators wanted to kill as many "infidels" as possible, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said. The main suspect is a 24-year-old German of Macedonian descent. His accomplices are Turks 22 and 21 years old.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb attack, police officers, Offenbach, Islamic state
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria