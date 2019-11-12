German Police Officers Detained Three People on Suspicion of a Bomb Attack
German police officers in Offenbach detained three people on suspicion of a bomb attack on behalf of the Islamic State, BNT reported.
The conspirators wanted to kill as many "infidels" as possible, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said. The main suspect is a 24-year-old German of Macedonian descent. His accomplices are Turks 22 and 21 years old.
