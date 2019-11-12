99 Illegal Pigs, Hidden by their Owners, Were Killed in Aheloy
Officials of the Regional Food Safety Directorate (RFSD) - Burgas have slaughtered 99 pigs, hidden by their owners, said the press office of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Water. Following a tip-off about free-ranging pigs in the Panaya area between the towns of Aheloy and Kableshkovo, a spot-check was carried out. The pigs found to belong to six farmers were not ear-tagged and were of unknown origin.
Jointly with the police and the prosecutor's office the animals have been humanely killed. The owners have been issued administrative citations. The unregistered farms with the unidentified animals fall within a three-kilometre quarantine zone established around an industrial pig farm. One of the inspectors was attacked during the slaughtering. The attacker was arrested by police.
