Erdogan: NATO Left Turkey Alone against Terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says NATO does not support his country in the fight against terrorism.

“It’s crucial for us that the NATO countries lean in our direction. We attach great importance to the Alliance summit on December 3-4 in London. When NATO leaves its ally to fight terrorism alone, this cannot be explained,” Erdogan told reporters before leaving for USA, which he will visit on November 12-13.

He again accused the United States of sending more than 30,000 trucks to Syrian Kurdish self-defense forces, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.

The United States and Turkey said on October 17 that they had agreed to suspend Ankara's military operation for 120 hours and withdraw Kurdish formations from the 30-km buffer zone on the Turkish-Syrian border, which Ankara intended to control on its own.

Erdogan later said that the US has not fully fulfilled its obligations to Turkey under the Syrian agreements and that Ankara is not ready for compromise.