Bulgaria's EU Funding Won't Be Reduced in the Next 7-Year Programming Period

The EU funding for Bulgaria under cohesion and agricultural policy will not be reduced in the next 7-year programming period, said Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank for the Bulgarian National Radio, BNR reported.

In some cases there will even be a partial increase of some of the funding for Bulgaria, Lilyana Pavlova added. In the budgetary framework Bulgaria is among the countries for which no reduction in agricultural policy is expected which is not the case for all countries. If the framework is approved as it now stands there is no risk of any reduction of funding, Lilyana Pavlova said. 

