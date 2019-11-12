Bulgaria's EU Funding Won't Be Reduced in the Next 7-Year Programming Period
The EU funding for Bulgaria under cohesion and agricultural policy will not be reduced in the next 7-year programming period, said Lilyana Pavlova, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank for the Bulgarian National Radio, BNR reported.
In some cases there will even be a partial increase of some of the funding for Bulgaria, Lilyana Pavlova added. In the budgetary framework Bulgaria is among the countries for which no reduction in agricultural policy is expected which is not the case for all countries. If the framework is approved as it now stands there is no risk of any reduction of funding, Lilyana Pavlova said.
- » Moody's Downgraded India's Credit Rating Outlook
- » Moody's Downgraded UK Credit Outlook Because of Brexit
- » Alipay is Now Available for Visitors and Tourists in China
- » The European Commission Raised Bulgarian GDP Growth Forecast for 2019 to 3.6%
- » Bulgaria to Buy Two Minehunters from the Netherlands for EUR 1 996 000
- » CITUB Insists on the Minimum Pension to Be BGN 250