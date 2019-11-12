The Lights of the Tallest Christmas Tree in the World Were Lit (VIDEO)

Society | November 12, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: The Lights of the Tallest Christmas Tree in the World Were Lit (VIDEO) www.pixabay.com

More than 18,000 LED lights have been lit, used as a Christmas tree decoration in California, believed to be the highest in the world, world agencies reported.

The thirty-five-foot white fir in front of Citadel Outlets in Commerce, California is also decorated with 10,000 ornaments.
With the LED lights on, the celebration of the Christmas holidays began.

The white fir in question is located in Northern California. It is supposed to be the tallest Christmas tree on the planet.

Celebrations of the Christmas and New Year's shopping complex also include artificial snow falling.

 

Christmas tree, lights, California
