President Rumen Radev held a working meeting with US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa.
The management teams of the two institutions also participated in the meeting. This was announced by the press secretary of the Head of State.
Current topics of mutual interest in the areas of energy, economy, rule of law, security, trade, investment programs and education were discussed during the conversation, the statement said.
