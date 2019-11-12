5 Best CBD Gummies to Purchase This Year

Getting into the CBD has just gotten easier as all 50 states of America have pushed to legalize the sale of CBD products. That has lead to a rise in the sale of friendly CBD products like gummies and oils. These products have been helping people get relief from seizures and other medical issues, and now you can find them in amazing products you incorporate into your daily routine. The CBD gummy market has exploded! Even places like Entrepreneur are taking notice.

So, what is CBD? CBD is also known as cannabidiol, and they are often found in marijuana plants. We have been able to bread CBD only plants, and those are what is most often used in products like CBD gummies. The cannabinoids are extracted from the plant and infused into a user-friendly product like a delicious gummy. The CBD is used for pain relief, seizure relief, and so much more.

Finding the Best CBD Gummies

When it comes to CBD gummies, you have to find the right ones for you. There are no two gummies that are made the same, and different gummies are made with different purposes in mind. We gathered a few of our favorite CBD gummies and made sure to put together a diverse list of awesome CBD gummies for you to try. If our list doesn’t cut it, you can check out this huge list of CBD gummies on Forbes. Let’s take a look at our favorites:

1 - Verma Farms

If the flavor is what you are after, you have to check out Verma Farms CBD gummies. These gummies have an amazing taste, while still packing a solid punch. If you want your gummies to taste like candy, these are the gummies for you. They come in three amazing flavors: Maui Melon, Peachy Pau Hana, and Blueberry Wave. Maui Melon is a more mellow citrus flavor. Peachy Pau Hana tastes exactly like a peach smoothie. Blueberry Wave is a great mixed berry flavor, and I suggest this if you are someone looking for a more traditional fruit snack style CBD gummy.

2 - Green Roads

If you want a variety of CBD gummy snacks, you have to check out Green Roads. They are like the Willy Wanka of CBD gummies. They make everything into a CBD gummy: Gummy Bears, Fruit Bites, Relief Toads, CBD Froggies, and CBD Sleepy Z’s. That’s a massive lineup. Their gummies are available in a variable dosage, too, so you can find your favorite candy with the perfect dosage. Now that’s service!

3 - Hemp Bombs

Candy is great, but you are looking for something that packs a bit more punch than your average CBD gummy. That’s when you want to look at Hemp Bomb. These gummies pack a serious punch and trust us when we say their name is fitting. These gummies have doses up to 750-mg per 30 gummies with their high-potency gummies. That’s more than enough to really feel it with a gummy or two. Their normal gummies are 450-mg per 30 gummies, and they also make a sleep time variation of the normal gummies, too.

4 - Sunday Scaries

Sunday Scaries knows how to make quality products, and their CBD gummies are some of the best on the market. If you are looking for simple CBD gummies packed with vitamins, Sunday Scaries has the gummies for you. Their gummies are packed full of Vitamins B-12 and D-3, and their natural cane sugar formula makes these gummies taste amazing.

5 - Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web makes a wide variety of gummies with a purpose. They produce their gummies in a way that gives your body desired feelings through natural remedies and CBD. With gummies for every mood, you can find Calm, Sleep and Recovery with their CBD gummies. Calm is used to level your mood. Sleep uses melatonin to help you drift to sleep easier. Recovery is packed full of good stuff like ginger and turmeric. These are your herbal remedy CBD Gummies.