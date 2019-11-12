More than 300 Refugees and Migrants Have Been Transferred from the Island of Lesbos to Athens

A passenger ferry from Lesbos Island to the Piraeus port of Athens arrived in the early morning with 367 refugees and migrants, who will then be deployed by bus to reception centres across Greece, MIA reported.

Another 20 refugees and migrants are expected to arrive from Kos Island.

The relocation of asylum seekers from the Greek islands is part of the Greek government's policy to address the problem of overcrowding at reception centres on their territory.