More than 300 Refugees and Migrants Have Been Transferred from the Island of Lesbos to Athens
www.pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A passenger ferry from Lesbos Island to the Piraeus port of Athens arrived in the early morning with 367 refugees and migrants, who will then be deployed by bus to reception centres across Greece, MIA reported.
Another 20 refugees and migrants are expected to arrive from Kos Island.
The relocation of asylum seekers from the Greek islands is part of the Greek government's policy to address the problem of overcrowding at reception centres on their territory.
- » Denmark Will Temporarily Resume Border Checks at the Border with Sweden
- » Zoran Zaev: Northern Macedonia Has no Alternative but EU Membership
- » Soon Every Third Germany Resident Will Be a Foreigner
- » EC: London Must Name its EU Commissioner
- » Austria Banned Smoking in Restaurants
- » Johnson: There Will Be no Brexit without a Deal