Trump Will Publish a Transcript of his Conversation with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that this week he will publish a transcript of his "first, and most important," conversation over the phone with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which was held back in April.

His talks with the Ukrainian leader are at the heart of the impeachment procedure against the US head of state, which is currently underway in the House of Representatives.

"In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine.", Trump wrote, quoted by TASS. It's about their phone call in April when Trump congratulated Zelensky on winning the presidential election.

"I am sure you will find it (the conversation) tantalizing!" Trump says.

Earlier in the day, the White House released a transcript of a July conversation between the two presidents, in which the US Department of Justice found no violations of national law, as well as grounds for further investigation.

House Democrats, for their part, released a transcript of testimony given on October 23 by a senior Pentagon official during hearings before committees leading the presidential impeachment investigation.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper told a closed session of three key committees of the House that the White House and the State Department had not explained to the US Department of Defense their decision to suspend military aid for Ukraine, motivated only by "corruption concerns" in this country.

In the absence of such explanations for the freezing of aid, Cooper said, at the level of US Department of State deputies, "concerns have been raised as to whether this is legal." According to her, Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for obtaining US assistance. In addition, all national security officials were unanimous that this assistance could help the Government of Ukraine in the fight against corruption.

That is why the Pentagon feared that freezing aid would signal a "lack of support" for the US by Ukraine. In that regard, Cooper called the Trump administration's actions "unusual."