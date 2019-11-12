Pirates Attacked an Italian Ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Two sailors were injured in an attack by a group of 7-8 gunmen on an Italian ship in the Gulf of Mexico, RIA Novosti reports.

The pirates boarded two cutters and shot at the crew. Its members are robbed.

At the time of the attack, 35 people were aboard a Navy support vessel, including a member of the Mexican Navy. He reported the incident to local authorities. They sent a warship to the Italian vessel and escorted it to the nearest port where the wounded were brought ashore.

One of the victims was hit with a blunt object on the head, the other - was shot in the knee.

According to sources at the Italian Foreign Ministry, the crisis centre of the agency and the Italian embassy in Mexico City are investigating the incident.

