Bulgaria's Exports to the EU Increase by 3.6 %

Business | November 12, 2019, Tuesday // 14:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Exports to the EU Increase by 3.6 % www.pixabay.com

Between January and August 2019 Bulgaria's exports to the EU increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and amounted to BGN 25 790.2 million, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show. In August 2019, exports to the EU decreased by 4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3 160.6 million, BTA reports.

Imports of Bulgaria from the EU in the period January - August 2019 increased by 2.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached BGN 26 970.6 million (at CIF prices). The largest volume of goods was imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain.

In August 2019, Bulgaria's imports from the EU Member States increased by 5.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3 127.9 million.

The foreign trade balance (exports FOB - CIF imports) of Bulgaria with the EU for the period January - August 2019 is negative and is worth BGN 1 180.4 million.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Bulgaria, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria