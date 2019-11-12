Bulgaria's Exports to the EU Increase by 3.6 %

Between January and August 2019 Bulgaria's exports to the EU increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and amounted to BGN 25 790.2 million, preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute show. In August 2019, exports to the EU decreased by 4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3 160.6 million, BTA reports.

Imports of Bulgaria from the EU in the period January - August 2019 increased by 2.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached BGN 26 970.6 million (at CIF prices). The largest volume of goods was imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain.

In August 2019, Bulgaria's imports from the EU Member States increased by 5.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3 127.9 million.

The foreign trade balance (exports FOB - CIF imports) of Bulgaria with the EU for the period January - August 2019 is negative and is worth BGN 1 180.4 million.