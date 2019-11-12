NSI: The Number of Employees under Labour Contract Decreased by 39.1 Thousand or 1.7% as Compared to the End of June 2019
According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), at the end of September 2019 the number of employees under labour contract decreased by 39.1thousand, or 1.7%, compared to the end of June 2019, reaching 2.31million, the NSI said in a press release. The highest drop was observed in the economic activities: ‘Accommodation and food service – 15.7%,‘ Real estate – 4.1% and in ‘Administrative and support service’ – by 2.2%.
The highest increase in the number of employees was recorded in ‘Education’ – by 1.3%.
In the structure of employees by economic activities the biggest relative share of employees was in ‘Manufacturing’ – 21.4% and ‘Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles’ – 17.1%.
At the end of September 2019 compared to September2018, the number of employees under labour contract decreased by 5.2 thousand, or 0.2%. The biggest drop in absolute figures was observed in economic activities ‘Manufacturing’ – 12.9thousand, ‘Agriculture, forestry and fishing’ – 2.4 thousand, and ‘Other service activities’ – 1.9thousand and the highest increase - in ‘Information and communication’ – 6.6thousand.
In percentages the highest decrease at the end of September2019 year-over-year was in ‘Other services’ – by 5.1% and ‘Agriculture, forestry and fishing’ – by 3.2%, and the highest increase was reported in ‘Information and communication’ – by 7.5%.
The average monthly wages and salaries of the employees under labour contract in July was BGN 1,257, in August – BGN 1,224 and in September 2019 – BGN 1,266.
In the third quarter of 2019 in comparison with the second quarter of 2019, the average monthly wages and salaries decreased by 0.9%, BGN reaching 1,249. The highest decrease i was reported in ‘Financial and insurance activities’ – by 9.2%, and in ‘Mining and quarrying’– by5.6% and ‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ – by 3.3%.
Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the average monthly wages and salaries in the third quarter of 2019 rose by 11.8%. The highest growth rates were recorded in: ‘Real estate’ – 17.8%, ‘Education’ – 15.8% and ‘Other services – 15.7%.
The economic activities with the highest wages and salaries in the third quarter of 2019 were: ‘Information and communication’ – BGN 2, 988
‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ – BGN 1,980
‘Finance and insurance’ – BGN 1, 973.
The lowest wages and salaries were recorded in:
‘Accommodation and food service’ – BGN 782
‘Other services – BGN 912
‘Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities’ – BGN 991
In comparison with a year earlier the average monthly wages and salaries in public sector grew by 10.5%, while in private sector – by 12.
The full press release ca be found here.
