Discover These Beautiful Golf Courses In Bulgaria, Perfect For A Tee Time When You Visit

Bulgaria is situated in Eastern Europe south of Romania and touching the Black Sea. The Bulgarian East coast landscape rises out of the Black Sea with a coastal mix of low lying sandy beaches and cliff sides protruding out of the water. The Western border is lined with the rugged Balkan mountain range which runs through most of the Balkan states. The Bulgarian mid-country is a slow transition from the mountain coast. A combination of rolling hills and open plains are majestic and picturesque.

The mild summer temperatures and cool fall months are ideal for an extended golf season. Below are some of the best golf courses to visit in Bulgaria.

Pirin Golf & Country Club

On the western side of Bulgaria high in the Balkan mountains resides this mountainous golf course. Perfectly manicured greens and fairways are only matched by the Balkan mountain backdrop making for great pictures and challenging round.

Each hole is lined with towering mountain trees making shots more challenging and require shaping. The course is complemented with a world-class resort and a wide range of amenities including a spa, ski resort, and classy room accommodations.

Pravets Golf Club

North of the Pirin Golf club lies Pravets Golf Club. Also situated in the mountains, Pravets has similar mountain backdrops and features a lake with several holes lining the lake itself. The course hosts several amateur champions, golfers can expect a championship-caliber course.

At about 6479 meters in the length, Pravets is a very long and challenging course and has several tee locations that make the course playable for players of all skill levels. A classic and cozy clubhouse invites golfers to enjoy panoramic scenery while enjoying exquisite wine and food pairings at the in-house restaurant.

Lighthouse Golf Club

Far to the Northeast on low coast of the Black Sea reside the Lighthouse Golf Club. The championship style course and clubhouse has incredible views of the Black Sea and not a bad view on the entire property.

There are several elevated viewing locations on the property where you can take a breather and soak in the ocean views. The spa and clubhouse offer golfers the ability to warm up and cool down with an array of relaxing spa and dinner packages.

Thracian Cliffs Golf Club Resort

Close to the Lighthouse golf club is Thracian Cliffs. The views are in the name and golfers can expect protruding bluffs lining many of the holes on this incredibly beautiful golf course. Almost the entire front nine is lined by ocean cliffs challenging golfers to keep the ball in play.

Another challenge on the front nine is the changing winds coming off the Black Sea. Home to Volvo championship, this course is always in pristine condition ready for golfers.

Bulgaria is a beautifully landscaped country in the heart of Eastern Europe and the Balkan states. Whether you prefer to play overlooking the Black Sea or prefer a mountainous backdrop, golfers from around the world or down the street will enjoy these golf courses. Book your tee time and trip now to visit these incredible courses.