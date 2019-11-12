Boeing Expects the 737 MAX to Be Back in January

The Boeing giant announced that it is expecting their best-selling 737MAX passenger aircraft to return to service in January, AFP reports. This is to delay the return of the 737 MAX by one month.

All 737 MAX planes were grounded globally after two crashes took the lives of 346 people and raised questions about whether Boeing had tested the plane sufficiently and instructed the pilots who would operate it. Boeing said it still hopes to receive a 737MAX license from the US Aviation Administration in December.

"In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the Max returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January," the company said.

The plane was halted from flights in March after a crash in Indonesia was followed by a second one in Ethiopia. The ban on using the aircraft lasted much longer than the company had planned.