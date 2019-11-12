Is Google Working with a Healthcare Company on a Secret Project to Collect Personal Information from Millions of Americans?

Google, whose parent company is Alphabet, has partnered with a health care company on a secret project to collect the personal health data of millions of Americans from 21 states, Reuters reported, citing a publication in the Wall Street Journal.

The project, called “Project Nightingale”, began last year with the St. Louis-based Ascension Company, augmenting the issue, citing familiar sources and internal documents. The data included laboratory results, medical diagnoses and hospitalization records. There were also summaries of people's complete health history, including names and birth dates.

The news follows reports earlier this month that Alphabet, Google's parent company (Google), is acquiring US maker of connected fitness equipment Fitbit for about $ 2.1 billion. Alphabet seeks to enter the lively fitness bracelet and watch market.

Google and Ascension, in a news release, said the program complies with federal law and has safeguards to protect patient privacy, the Journal said, Forbes reported.