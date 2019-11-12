Study: Hurricanes Are Three Times more than 100 Years ago

The devastating hurricanes that are occurring in the present are three times more than 100 years ago, scientists say in a new study, NOVA reports.

Using a new method to measure the destruction, scientists conclude that the damage from powerful cyclones is linked to the global warming.

Instead of focusing on economic damage, the study's authors focused on areas that were completely destroyed by more than 240 hurricanes.

This is in the period - 1900 and 2018.

Hurricanes or tropical cyclones are among the most devastating natural disasters.

The damage caused by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 alone amounts to $ 125 billion.