Turkish Authorities Found a Truck with 82 Migrants Traveling to Europe (VIDEO)

Authorities in Turkey have stopped a truck carrying 82 migrants traveling to Europe, according to the Euronews.

Police have released a video showing people getting off the trailer near the town of Ayvacik. 
 
According to the IHA news agency, the detainees were Afghans trying to reach Europe, hoping to travel to Europe by sea.

The migrants were sent to repatriation centres for deportation.

The number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe is steadily declining.

In 2017, 172 301 people took the dangerous trip. In 2016, they were 362 753, and a year earlier their number had exceeded 1 million.

A similar decline is also noted in Turkey after the EU closed a deal with Ankara in 2015 and paid € 3 billion and humanitarian aid to help the Turkish authorities put more effort into stopping the migrant  flow.

However, many migrants still undertake travel across the Mediterranean from the Turkish shores and the country remains one of the main starting points.

