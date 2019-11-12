A Dutch Court Has Ordered Facebook to Delete Misleading Ads or Be Fined $ 1.2 Million

The social network Facebook should remove misleading ads that caused scandal in the Netherlands, BGNES writes.

Ads that take advantage of the resemblance of ordinary people to some of the most popular people in the Netherlands are advertising fraudulent schemes for Bitcoin cryptocurrency investments.

Billionaire John de Mol complained that Facebook did not take down ads, some of which used his face, despite multiple reports and requests.

According to De Mol, more than 150 Dutch nationals were persuaded by the adverts to buy bitcoins and other crypto currency

and lost $ 1.7 million in the process, Dutch News reported.

John de Mol has asked Facebook to take steps to ensure that this is not repeated, and insists that the company should give him information about who is behind the abuse of his image. The court ordered Facebook to remove the ads or be fined $ 1.2 million.

"Facebook’s arguments that it is just a neutral funnel for information, and therefore cannot be obligated to act, is not acceptable. The company plays too active a role with respect to advertisements, which form its primary business model, to argue that." the court wrote in a summary judgment.

Magistrates pointed out that Facebook has a tariff plan for ads and they decide which ones to post. The Internet giant said they have received the decision and are considering a move, which may include an appeal.

The company also said that misleading ads have no place for them, and they remove them when they are found.

De Mol said he hoped that “this verdict prompts Facebook to take measures as soon as possible, so that innocent people can’t be defrauded by those fake Bitcoin advertisements anymore”.