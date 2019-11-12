Denmark Will Temporarily Resume Border Checks at the Border with Sweden

Denmark Will Temporarily Resume Border Checks at the Border with Sweden

Denmark has temporarily resumed border checks at its border with Sweden for six months after a series of serious crimes in Copenhagen and its surroundings, which according to Danish authorities were carried out by criminals from Sweden, the AP reported.

Checks will be carried out on the bridge over the Oresund Bridge between Copenhagen and the Swedish city of Malmo, as well as on ferry ports.

Since February, there have been 13 blasts in Copenhagen. Authorities say the blast on August 6 at the Danish tax office "was committed by criminals that had crossed the border from Sweden." Two Swedish nationals have been detained in connection with the case.

Danish Justice Minister  Nick Haekkerup says the killing of two Swedish citizens, shot dead in a Copenhagen suburb on June 25, was "a showdown between feuding gangs from Sweden.", Spectrum News 1 reported.

A 15-year-old boy was shot dead on Saturday and another teenager was seriously injured in Malmo, the AP recalls.

