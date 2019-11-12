Turkey: We Are not a Hotel for Islamic State Jihadists!

The first Islamic State foreign terrorist has already been repatriated from Turkey, according to a spokesman for the country's interior ministry, quoted by private NTV television. On November 14, the same procedure will be applied to seven other terrorists of German descent, the spokesman added. The already repatriated jihadist is from the United States.

A state department spokeswoman said: “We are aware of reports of the detainment of a US citizen by Turkish authorities. Due to privacy considerations we have no further comment.”

Turkey and two other Islamic State members - one German and one Danish - will be repatriated within the day. Ankara does not accept objections from jihadist countries that they do not want to accept them back on the grounds that their citizenship has been revoked, the spokesman said. "Do whatever you want. You know how to hold your people accountable. We didn't want (the Islamic State") jihadis for anyone, "he said.