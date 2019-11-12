NIMH: Foggy in the Morning, Mostly Sunny in the Afternoon

This morning, many places in plains and lowlands will be foggy. In the afternoon, the fog will disperse and most of the country will be mostly sunny, with clear high clouds. Light southeasterly wind, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Later in the day, in the southwest, clouds will increase and thicken, but only isolated places will see brief rain.

The maximum temperatures will mostly range between 17C and 22C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).