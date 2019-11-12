NIMH: Foggy in the Morning, Mostly Sunny in the Afternoon

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 12, 2019, Tuesday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Foggy in the Morning, Mostly Sunny in the Afternoon www.pixabay.com

This morning, many places in plains and lowlands will be foggy. In the afternoon, the fog will disperse and most of the country will be mostly sunny, with clear high clouds. Light southeasterly wind, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Later in the day, in the southwest, clouds will increase and thicken, but only isolated places will see brief rain.

The maximum temperatures will mostly range between 17C and 22C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: foggy, sunny, Weather forecast, NIMH
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria