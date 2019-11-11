PM Borissov Proposed Bulgaria and Greece to Use Their Ports Jointly

Bulgaria and Greece could use their resources so that they use the Black Sea and the Danube and we - the Aegean Sea, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said, BNR reported.

Talking to the US and Greek ambassadors to Bulgaria, Borissov pointed out that the possibility of constructing a road between Alexandroupolis and Dimitrovgrad, thus linking the Black and Aegean seas, would be discussed.

Let's use our ports on the basis of mutual benefit for free. Greece will have the Black Sea, and we will have the Aegean without wars, based on mutually beneficial cooperation, Borissov added.

In October, during the visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered that Bulgaria should take part in the privatization of the port of Alexandroupolis.