The SJC will Revote Ivan Geshev's Nomination for Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor on Thursday

The plenum of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will hold a meeting on 14 November to vote again on the appointment of Ivan Geshev as chief prosecutor after President Rumen Radev refused to approve the decision and returned it to the SJC, said the SJC’ press centre.

The meeting, which will start at 10:00 am in the building of the council, will discuss the presidential Decree No. 253/07.11.2019 and will revote the nomination for the post of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria.

President Rumen Radev returned Geshev's election on the grounds that there was no real contest between candidates. Ivan Geshev was elected on October 24 with 20 votes in favour and 4 against.