The SJC will Revote Ivan Geshev's Nomination for Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor on Thursday
The plenum of Bulgaria’s Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will hold a meeting on 14 November to vote again on the appointment of Ivan Geshev as chief prosecutor after President Rumen Radev refused to approve the decision and returned it to the SJC, said the SJC’ press centre.
The meeting, which will start at 10:00 am in the building of the council, will discuss the presidential Decree No. 253/07.11.2019 and will revote the nomination for the post of Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria.
President Rumen Radev returned Geshev's election on the grounds that there was no real contest between candidates. Ivan Geshev was elected on October 24 with 20 votes in favour and 4 against.
- » US President Donald Trump Will Receive PM Boyko Borissov at the White House on November 25, 2019
- » PM Borissov: The Construction of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Is a Priority of the Government
- » New Commissioners-Designate Candidates Hearings’ Will Take Place on 14 November
- » The Game of Envoys: Are the EU and the US Taking the Western Balkans more Seriously?
- » Rumen Radev:The Expertise of the Venice Commission Should Contribute to Implementing the European Democratic Practices in Bulgarian Legislation
- » PM Borissov: Reconciliation and Regional Cooperation Are Key to European Integration of the Western Balkans