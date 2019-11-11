A 5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in France - there Are Injured

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded today south of the city of Montelimar in southeastern France, AFP reported, citing a central seismological service.

The earthquake was reported in a large area in southeastern France, including Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble, Avignon and Marseille, TASS reported. The European Institute of Seismology sets the earthquake force at 4.9 on the Richter scale. The earthquake epicentre was 125 km northeast of Montpellier at a depth of 10 km.

Four people were injured in the quake, AFP reported. In Montelimar, one person was seriously injured in a collapse of a construction scaffold, authorities said. Another three people were slightly injured as a result of the earthquake panic. Damage to property appears to be limited so far.

 

