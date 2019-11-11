The UK Must Nominate its New EU Commissioner by the End of the Day.

By the end of the day, the UK must nominate its new EU commissioner. This was announced by a spokesman for the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

We do not yet have an answer to von der Leyen's letter last week urging London to appoint a new commissioner, the spokesman explained. He noted that according to the European Council, the fact that the United Kingdom received a new delay until its withdrawal from the EU should not hamper the work of the Community institutions.

Earlier today, the European Parliament announced that the new Commissioners-designate from Hungary, France and Romania will be evaluated on Tuesday by the Parliamentary Legal Committee for a possible conflict of interest. If the opinion is positive, the three will be heard by MEPs on Thursday.

The European Parliament foresees the final evaluation of the candidates to be announced on 21 November and is ready to vote on the entire composition of the new EC on 27 November.

