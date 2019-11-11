US President Donald Trump Will Receive PM Boyko Borissov at the White House on November 25, 2019
US President Donald Trump will receive Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov at the White House on November 25, 2019 as a sign of the strong and lasting relations that exist between the two countries. This was reported by the US Embassy in Bulgaria.
"The United States and Bulgaria are allies in NATO and the president expects to discuss ways to enhance common security interests for both countries, in particular to guarantee the stability of the Black Sea region, facilitate energy diversification and counteract malicious threats that threaten sovereignty of Bulgaria, "said a White House spokesman on the visit of Boyko Borissov.
"President Trump looks forward to Prime Minister Borissov's visit and the reaffirmation of the ties that underpin our bilateral relations," he said.
