PM Borissov: The Construction of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Is a Priority of the Government

The construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector is one of the key priorities of the Bulgarian government in the energy sector, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote in a post on his Facebook profile.

"The implementation of the interconnection is of strategic importance not only for the two countries but also for Europe. The project is included in the 7 top priority projects of the European Union in the field of energy," he added.

"It will lead to a real diversification of routes and sources of supply through Greece through supplies to the Caspian region, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean through existing and new terminals in Greece and Turkey. The necessary equipment was mobilized, the excavation activities started and the pipes were delivered within the first kilometer of the gas conductor," Borissov wrote.