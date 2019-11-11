PM Borissov: The Construction of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Is a Priority of the Government

Politics | November 11, 2019, Monday // 17:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: The Construction of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector Is a Priority of the Government novinite.bg

The construction of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector is one of the key priorities of the Bulgarian government in the energy sector, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote in a post on his Facebook profile.

"The implementation of the interconnection is of strategic importance not only for the two countries but also for Europe. The project is included in the 7 top priority projects of the European Union in the field of energy," he added.

"It will lead to a real diversification of routes and sources of supply through Greece through supplies to the Caspian region, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean through existing and new terminals in Greece and Turkey. The necessary equipment was mobilized, the excavation activities started and the pipes were delivered within the first kilometer of the gas conductor," Borissov wrote.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, greece, Bulgaria, interconnector
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria