US health authorities have identified the ingredient in the electronic cigarettes that causes lung illnesses, world agencies reported.

In an analysis conducted by the Environmental Health Laboratory of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vitamin E acetate was found in all the samples of lung fluid taken from 29 patients across 10 states hospitalized with EVALI, the new name given to the lungi nesses caused by vaping. (EVALI stands for e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury.), Livescience reported.

Vitamin E acetate is an oil derivative and is used as an additive to vaping products. Vitamin E used in pills is harmless for internal or dermal use. But taking it in the form of an aerosol proves to be detrimental to health.

The ingredient is put into the vaping products as a thickener. More than 2,000 US e-cigarette users were diagnosed with pulmonary disease in the United States this year. 39 of them died, world agencies recall.