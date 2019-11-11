Greek Police Busted a Human Trafficking Group

Greek authorities have busted a criminal group accused of human trafficking. The group has forged migrants' travel documents, which have helped them to reach other European countries, Kathimerini reported.

With the help of officers from special police units in the Greek police, the port authorities in Pireas have arrested 29 people suspected of complicity in the scheme. These include the two alleged leaders of the group, 32 and 36 years old. Police say they are of Asian descent‎.

A search of a house in Athens’ Kypseli neighbourhood, which was suspected of being used by the criminal group, found 27 migrants without documents waiting to leave Greece.

17 counterfeit passports, and equipment used for the forgery of passports and banknotes were also found in the house.