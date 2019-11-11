New Commissioners-Designate Candidates Hearings’ Will Take Place on 14 November

The Conference of Presidents (EP President and leaders of political groups) on Friday decided that the hearings of the three new Commissioners-designate will take place on 14 November.

The new Commissioners-designate candidates are Oliver Várhelyi (Hungary), Adina-Ioana Vălean (Romania) and Thierry Breton (France).

Parliaments Committee on Legal Affairs will meet on 12 November to evaluate the candidates’ declarations of financial interest.

The confirmation by the Legal Affairs Committee of the absence of any conflict of interests is an essential precondition for the holding of the hearing in the relevant policy committee.

The hearings will be followed by meetings in which the Chair and group representatives (coordinators) of the committees will evaluate the performance of the Commissioners-designate.

The Conference of Committee Chairs will then assess the outcome of the hearings in the evening of 14 November and forward its conclusions to the Conference of Presidents. The latter will conduct the final evaluation and decide whether to close the hearings in its meeting on 21 November, The European Parliament said in a press release.