NSI: The Total Consumer Confidence Indicator Has Increased Over the Last Year

In October 2019, the total consumer confidence indicator increases by 1.1 percentage points in comparison with July, as for the urban population the increase is 1.0 percentage point and for the rural population - 1.6 percentage points, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported in a consumer survey.

The consumers’ opinions about the development of the general economic situation in the country over the last 12 months and their forecasts over the next 12 months slightly improve - the balance indicators increase compared to the previous survey respectively by 2.0 and 3.3 percentage points. Concerning the financial situation of the households both the assessments and expectations of the consumers living in the cities mark certain improvement while the rural inhabitants’ opinions are more unfavourable.

The consumers continue to consider that over the last 12 months there has been an increase of the consumer prices, but at a lower rate, in comparison with the assessments registered three months earlier. At the same time, their inflation expectations for the next 12 months are less intense. As regards the unemployment in the country over the next 12 months, the expectations are that it will remain approximately to its July level . The last inquiry reports also a positive attitude of the consumers’ intentions about making expenditures on ‘buying or building a home (vila)’ and ‘home improvements’ over the next 12 months.