Moody's Downgraded UK Credit Outlook Because of Brexit

Business » FINANCE | November 11, 2019, Monday // 14:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Moody's Downgraded UK Credit Outlook Because of Brexit www.pixabay.com

Moody's downgraded the UK credit rating from “stable” to “negative” on Friday, Reuters reported.

The reason for the decision is that Brexit has triggered an "erosion in institutional strength" that threatens the UK's financial credibility.

The Agency confirms the UK's assessment of AA2.

 "It would be optimistic to assume that the previously cohesive, predictable approach to legislation and policymaking in the UK will return once Brexit is no longer a contentious issue, however that is achieved," the rating agency said.

“No matter what the outcome is of the general election Moody's sees widespread political pressures for higher expenditures with no clear plan to increase revenues to finance this spending”, the ratings agency said, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, the results of a sociological survey of electoral attitudes were announced ahead of the December 12th parliamentary elections. A panelbase survey shows that support for the Conservative Party remains unchanged - 40 percent. Labor is supported by 30 percent, or one point more than at the beginning of the campaign, BTA reported.

Pro-European Liberal Democrats are also increasing their support by one point, reaching 15 percent. The Brexit party declines by one percentage point and is supported by 8 percent of voters.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moody's, credit outlook, Brexit, UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria