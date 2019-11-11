Chinese Carmaker Geely Has Sold More than 1 Million Vehicles this Year

Chinese carmaker Geely has announced that it has reached 80% of its target annual sales. For the first ten months of this year, the company was able to sell a total of 1,088,290 vehicles.

For the third year in a row, Geely's annual sales exceed 1 million units. In October alone, 130,180 vehicles were sold, 14% up from the previous year.

Abroad, the company sold 2,986 vehicles last month, 124% up from the same period last year, and a total of 51,465 units from January to October, or 196% year-on-year growth.

The electric car business is constantly expanding, especially with the introduction of new hybrid models.