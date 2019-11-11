Bulgarian Paralympic Team wins two Gold on Day 1 of Dubai 2019 World Para Championship

As of last night Bulgaria has its first two world champions from the Dubai 2019 World Para Championship. Ruzhdi Ruzdhi and Hristiyan Stoykov won the gold in the shot put and 1,500 m run respectively. They are part of the official team of the Bulgarian Paralympic Federation led by Iliya Lalov. AmCham Bulgaria supported the participation of the Bulgarian athletes by covering the registration fees for the championship.

“Bulgaria on top” says the official website of the competition. Today’s medal ceremonies will see Bulgaria’s national anthem played twice as they won more gold than any other nation on opening day, it says also. “First Ruzhdi Ruzhdi won the men’s Shot Put F55 (12.25) leaving Poland’s Lech Stoltman with silver (12.22) and Serbia’s Nebojsa Duric with bronze (12.15). Then Hristiyan Stoyanov took gold in the men’s 1500 T46 (3:50.87) with Russia’s Aleksandr Iaremchuk in second (3:54.40) and Ethiopia’s Gemechu Dinsa in third (3:57.95).”

“We are happy that at the start of the World Para Championship Bulgarian athletes won two gold medals. Our joy increases more, because AmCham Bulgaria supported the Bulgarian Paralympic Federation to secure the representation of the athletes at this global event,” said Olivier Marquette, AmCham Bulgaria President.

“Thanks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the support of the AmCham Bulgaria we succeeded to prepare ourselves for the World Para Championship 2019. This is the most competitive championship ever in athletics with 1,400 athletes from 122 countries taking part. It is the most important qualification round for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games,” said Iliya Lalov, Chairman of the Bulgarian Paralympic Federation.

In fact the combination of the financial need of the representative paraathletic team of Bulgaria and the importance to take part in the qualification for the 2020 Olympic games inspired AmCham members such as Citi Bulgaria, Telelink, Coca-Cola, ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 and Oracle Bulgaria to join forces and to support the cause.

This ad hoc CSR project for the Chamber was implemented in the eve of the AmCham Thanksgiving Charity Dinner – the socially responsible flagship event of the organization at which members fundraise to support disadvantaged children and teenagers. The collected funds are invested for the students and university students scholarships (for youngsters with GPA more than 5), and in activities that increase the opportunities of young people of marginal groups (such as computer skills trainings, cooking classes, etc.)

Source: Paralympic.org