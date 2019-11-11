Bulgaria Becomes Part of the Common European Electricity Market
www.pixabay.com
Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria joins the common European electricity market, the Electricity System Operator announced. Together with Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia, Bulgaria will now be involved in unifying the electricity markets.
So far, there were 14 European countries involved in the union.
The first deliveries are planned for November 20 this year.
An integrated market will increase competition and make more efficient use of electricity generation resources in Europe.
- » Energy Expert: These 11 km from Balkan Stream are Extremely Important for Bulgaria
- » The Construction of the Balkan Stream Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria Has Started (Video)
- » Agreements For Financing the Gas Connection Bulgaria - Greece Are Signed
- » Belene NPP Project to Be Licensed by the End of the Year
- » The Sixth Unit of Kozloduy NPP Will Receive a License for another 10 Years
- » There Will be no Change in the Price of Electricity and Steam Until the New Year