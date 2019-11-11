Bulgaria Becomes Part of the Common European Electricity Market

Bulgaria joins the common European electricity market, the Electricity System Operator announced. Together with Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovenia, Bulgaria will now be involved in unifying the electricity markets.

So far, there were 14 European countries involved in the union.

The first deliveries are planned for November 20 this year.

An integrated market will increase competition and make more efficient use of electricity generation resources in Europe.

