From 2022 New Cars in the EU Must Have “Smart" Speed Control Systems

From mid-2022, all new cars placed on the EU market will need to be equipped with advanced safety systems. Following the agreement reached in March with the European Parliament, the EU Council representing the Member States has adopted a regulation on the general safety of motor vehicles and the protection of passengers and vulnerable road users. Its aim is to significantly reduce the number of road casualties.

For the first time, the regulation addresses specific pressing issues relating to vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, the Council said in a statement.

Under the new rules, all motor vehicles (including trucks, buses, vans, and utility vehicles) will be required to be equipped with the following safety features:

Advanced emergency braking (cars)

Alcohol interlock installation facilitation (cars, vans, trucks, buses)

Drowsiness and attention detection (cars, vans, trucks, buses)

Distraction recognition / prevention (cars, vans, trucks, buses)

Event (accident) data recorder (cars and vans)

Emergency stop signal (cars, vans, trucks, buses)

Full-width frontal occupant protection crash test - improved seatbelts (cars and vans)

Head impact zone enlargement for pedestrians and cyclists -safety glass in case of crash (cars and vans)

Intelligent speed assistance (cars, vans, trucks, buses)

Lane keeping assist (cars, vans)

Pole side impact occupant protection (cars, vans)

Reversing camera or detection system (cars, vans, trucks, buses)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (vans, trucks, buses)

Vulnerable road user detection and warning on front and side of vehicle (trucks and buses)

Vulnerable road user improved direct vision from driver’s position (trucks and buses)



In addition to the general requirements and existing systems (such as the Lane Departure Warning System and Advanced Emergency Braking Systems), trucks and buses will need to be designed and built to significantly reduce areas of invisibility around the vehicle. They will also need to be equipped with modern pedestrian and bicycle detection systems in close proximity to the vehicle.

The regulation also allows the European Commission to introduce specific rules for the safety of hydrogen-powered vehicles and automatic vehicles. More generally, it provides for the possibility for the Commission to update the new specifications to take account of future developments in technology.

The Regulation will apply 30 months after its entry into force. A limited number of elements is foreseen for a later date of application so that automakers can adapt their production to the new requirements.