Zoran Zaev: Northern Macedonia Has no Alternative but EU Membership

Macedonia and the entire region have no alternative but EU membership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said today at a press conference in Ohrid after the end of the second meeting of the regional co-operation initiative.

"Two days ago in Geneva, we had the opportunity to hear from senior French officials that it is not against EU enlargement and does not offer an alternative to our path to full EU membership. The Republic of Northern Macedonia has no alternative but EU membership and I believe that the whole region has no alternative but Union membership, " Zaev said.