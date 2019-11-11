Zoran Zaev: Northern Macedonia Has no Alternative but EU Membership

World » EU | November 11, 2019, Monday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev: Northern Macedonia Has no Alternative but EU Membership novinite.bg

Macedonia and the entire region have no alternative but EU membership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said today at a press conference in Ohrid after the end of the second meeting of the regional co-operation initiative.

"Two days ago in Geneva, we had the opportunity to hear from senior French officials that it is not against EU enlargement and does not offer an alternative to our path to full EU membership. The Republic of Northern Macedonia has no alternative but EU membership and I believe that the whole region has no alternative but Union membership, " Zaev said.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU membership, Northern Macedonia, zoran zaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria