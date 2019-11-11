Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Brief Rain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 11, 2019, Monday // 08:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Brief Rain www.pixabay.com

Today, sunny weather will prevail in most of the country. More considerable cloudiness expected across southeastern Bulgaria, where some places will see brief rain. Light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. Highs between 15C and 20C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for November.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast, sunny, rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria