Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Brief Rain
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 11, 2019, Monday // 08:31| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Today, sunny weather will prevail in most of the country. More considerable cloudiness expected across southeastern Bulgaria, where some places will see brief rain. Light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. Highs between 15C and 20C. Atmospheric pressure will rise and be higher than the average for November.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
