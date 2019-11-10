The Great-Grandson of Louis Vuitton Died in France

Fashion designer Patrick Louis Vuitton, the great-grandson of the founder of fashion house Louis Vuitton, died in France at the age of 68.

This was reported on Louis Vuitton's Instagram page. The causes of the designer's death have not been reported. The fashion house said Patrick Louis continued the family tradition when he joined Louis Vuitton in 1973. The Louis Vuitton fashion house was founded by Louis Vuitton in 1854 in France. It specializes in the production of suitcases and bags, fashion clothing, perfumes and luxury accessories under the same brand.