Kozloduy NPP Opens Doors to the Public Today!

On 9 November Kozloduy nuclear power plant on the bank of the River Danube will, once again, open its doors to all people who want to see the nuclear power station up close, BNR reported.

Visitors will be able to see the information centre, the control and the engine room of reactors 5 and 6 with guides from the nuclear power plant, demonstrations of how the fire-fighting equipment functions and how the mobile laboratory monitors the environment.

Kozloduy NPP is the only nuclear power station in Bulgaria and it is the biggest electric energy manufacturer in the country, providing more than one third of the country’s annual electric energy output 

